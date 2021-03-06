China confirms African swine fever outbreaks in Sichuan, Hubei provinces

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China confirmed outbreaks of
African swine fever in its key pork producing provinces of
Sichuan and Hubei, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs
said in a statement on Saturday.
The cases were detected in Aba prefecture in the
southwestern province of Sichuan, and the city of Xiangyang in
the central province of Hubei.
The outbreak killed 38 pigs on a farm of 127 hogs in
Sichuan, China's largest producing province. In Hubei, the
disease was detected on a truck of piglets being transported
illegally from another province. Of 165 piglets, 10 were
infected, and five had died.
China is the world's top pork producer and consumer. A large
outbreak of African swine fever wiped out about half of the
country's herd in 2019, a year after it reached the country.
China also reported an outbreak earlier this week in the
southwestern province of Yunnan.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Luoyan Liu; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)