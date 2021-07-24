China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects - Xinhua

* Rules confirm ban reported by Reuters on Friday
* Policy intended to ease burden on students, families
* Foreign investment in the sector will be prohibited
SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China is barring tutoring for
profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on
families that have contributed to low birth rates, a report in
the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
The news confirmed a measure contained in a government
document widely circulated on Friday and confirmed by Reuters
that sent shockwaves through China's vast private education
sector, hitting providers' share prices.
Foreign investment in the sector will be prohibited under
the rules set out by the State Council, Xinhua said.
Curriculum-based tutoring institutions will be barred from
raising money through listings or other capital-related
activities, while listed companies will not be allowed to invest
in such institutions, according to the rules.
The policy aims to "significantly" reduce the financial
burdens faced by students and families within three years, the
news agency said.
(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Engen Tham in Shanghai
Editing by Alison Williams and Helen Popper)