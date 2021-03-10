China considers adjusting investment threshold for STAR Market

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - China is considering
adjusting the investment threshold for Shanghai's tech-focused
STAR Market to boost liquidity and improve rules for the
registration system.
"We suggest adjusting the investment threshold as the
liquidity conditions for the STAR Board are not that ideal," Fan
Yun, a deputy to China's National People's Congress, was quoted
as saying in a Shanghai Observer report on Tuesday.
Fan said the lack of liquidity, low trading volume and big
market fluctuations made it hard for the board to attract good
companies and capital.
Fan said she also hoped the science & tech nature evaluation
guidelines for the board could be improved and published soon.
A source familiar with the matter at the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) confirmed the report to Reuters.
The CSRC has also been considering improving the rules for
the registration system as it has found too many companies
withdrawing their plans to list during an on-site investigation
of STAR Market and ChiNext IPO applicants in recent months,
according to the source.
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 236 companies listed on
Shanghai's STAR Market, with a combined market value of 3.1
trillion yuan ($476.4 billion).
($1 = 6.5078 Chinese yuan)
