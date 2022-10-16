Advanced search
China considers easing short-term trading rules for foreign funds

10/16/2022 | 07:43am EDT
BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator is studying policies that would give overseas mutual funds national treatment when determining short-term trading in China-listed A-shares, in a bid to attract foreign investment, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Sunday.

Currently, funds holding 5% or more of a China-listed company must give up gains from short-term trading - defined as selling shares within six months of purchase, or buying shares within six months of sales, according to China's securities law.

However, regulators determine short-term trading based on holdings of each product for Chinese funds, but combined holdings for foreign peers.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to also apply short-term trading rules on a product basis for foreign funds, so as to facilitate foreign investment, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ella Cao, Editing by Louise Heavens)


