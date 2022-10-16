China considers easing short-term trading rules for foreign funds

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator
is considering easing rules for overseas mutual funds when
short-term trading in China-listed A-shares, in a bid to attract
foreign investment, the Shanghai Securities News reported on
Sunday.
Currently,
funds holding 5% or more of a China-listed company
must give up gains from short-term trading - defined as
selling shares within six months of purchase, or buying shares
within six months of sales, according to China's securities law.
However, regulators determine short-term trading based on
holdings of each product for Chinese funds, but combined
holdings for foreign peers.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to
also apply short-term trading rules on a product basis for
foreign funds, so as to facilitate foreign investment, the
newspaper said.
