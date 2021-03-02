China considers ways to manage financial risks stemming from capital inflows

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China's top banking and
insurance regulator expressed wariness of the risk of bubbles
bursting in foreign markets, and said Beijing is studying
effective measures to manage capital inflows to prevent
turbulence in the domestic market.
Global markets are starting to see side effects of fiscal
and monetary policy steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,
said Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance
Regulatory Commission, at a news conference on Tuesday.
"Financial markets are trading at high levels in Europe, the
U.S. and other developed countries, which runs counter to the
real economy," Guo added.
As the economy has become highly globalised, foreign capital
flowing into China will increase significantly due to economic
recovery and attractive asset prices, said Guo, adding that
Beijing is studying plans to manage the inflows to prevent
turbulence in the domestic market.
Guo also said relatively big bubbles is the core issue
facing China's property sector.
"It is quite dangerous that many people are buying homes not
for living in, but for investment or speculation."
If the housing market goes down, the value of properties
held by people will suffer from huge losses, leading to a
vicious cycle of unpaid mortgages and economic chaos, he said.
