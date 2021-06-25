China copper smelters set Q3 treatment charge floor at $55/T

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters on
Friday set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs)
for the third quarter at $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per lb
after a meeting in the city of Tongling, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
The state-backed members of the China Smelters Purchase Team
(CSPT) had set no minimum charges for the second quarter of this
year, while the floor in the first quarter was $53 per tonne and
5.3 cents per lb.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Shivani Singh; Additional
reporting Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)