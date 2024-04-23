BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China created 3.03 million new urban jobs in the first quarter, an official from the human resources ministry said on Tuesday, adding the overall employment situation remains stable. China in March set a goal of creating more than 12 million new urban jobs in 2024. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
