China crude imports near 4-year low as refiners draw on stocks amid thin margins

* July crude imports 8.79 mln bpd, -9.5% yr/yr
* Jan-July imports 9.98 mln bpd, -4% yr/yr
* Jan-July refined fuel exports down 39% on yr
* Jan-July gas imports down 9.6% on yr
Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in July fell
9.5% from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second
lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and
domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.
The world's top crude buyer took in 37.33 million tonnes
last month, data from the General Administration of Customs
showed on Sunday, equivalent to 8.79 million barrels per day
(bpd).
That edged up from June's 8.72 million bpd, but was down
sharply from 9.7 million bpd in July 2021.
Imports for the first seven months totalled 289.84 million
tonnes, or about 9.98 million bpd, down 4% versus the same
period last year, as extended COVID-19 restrictions and the
government's curbs on fuel exports capped crude purchases.
While independent refiners were running near 70% capacity
between June and July - up from below 50% earlier in the year
and mostly processing discounted oil from Russia, Iran and
Venezuela - state refiners curbed rates due to thin margins.
"With oil averaged at $110 and above on a delivered basis,
our refinery was operating at a loss," said an official with a
South China-based state-run refiner.
As authorities continued to impose partial lockdowns to
contain further COVID flare-ups, gasoline demand recovered more
slowly than expected, while inventories of diesel fuel piled up.
The data also showed refined oil product exports rebounded
slightly to 3.41 million tonnes versus 3.21 million tonnes in
June, though they remained 23% below the 4.64 million tonnes
from a year earlier.
Year-to-date exports fell 39% from a year earlier to 25.04
million tonnes.
But exports are likely to rebound further in coming months.
Nearly 10 million tonnes of quotas were issued between June and
July, though the quota releases so far are 40% below year-ago
levels.
Natural gas imports via pipelines and as liquefied natural
gas (LNG) last month were 8.7 million tonnes, down 7% compared
to a year earlier. Chinese demand for spot LNG has largely been
muted this year due to high global prices.
Gas imports for the first seven months fell 9.6% on the year
to 62.21 million tonnes.
(tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)