China crude steel output hits record daily high in September

* Average daily output up 0.9% m/m to record 3.09 mln T
* Monthly output of 92.56 mln T vs 94.85 mln T in August
* Demand underpinned by infrastructure, manufacturing
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's daily crude steel output
hit a record high in September, official data showed on Monday,
rising 0.9% from the previous month as mills ramped up
production to meet demand from infrastructure projects.
For the month, production dipped 2.4% from August - which
has an extra day - to 92.56 million tonnes, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. That was up 11.8%
from September last year.
Average daily output for the month was 3.09 million tonnes,
according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data, up 0.9%
from August and the highest figure on Reuters records since
2014.
China's crude steel production has been running at high
levels since May, bucking the trend of sluggish global demand as
consumption was lifted by the country's infrastructure boom and
underpinned by the manufacturing sector.
The output rise on a daily adjusted basis in September was
unsurprising given the increase in steel inventories,
particularly of rebar, during this period, according to Atilla
Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities
"That said, improving domestic apparent steel consumption
and falling production through the first half of October has
resulted in a material decline in steel inventories – from its
recent peak in September," Widnell said.
The weekly utilisation rate at blast furnaces in 247 mills
across China was 93.96% on average last month, down from 94.84%
in August, Reuters calculated based on data from Mysteel
consultancy.
Total inventories at mills and held by traders were well
above 21 million tonnes in September - a typical peak
consumption season for construction materials - compared with
around 16 million tonnes a year earlier, according to Mysteel.
Prices for spot iron ore with 62% content <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
jumped 18.7% in the third quarter.
For the first three quarters, China churned out 781.59
million tonnes of steel, up 4.5% from the same period in 2019,
the statistics bureau data showed.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by William
Mallard and Richard Pullin)