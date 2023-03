BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - Financial market volatility in some Western countries creates shock to the global trade environment and poses challenges to China's trade stabilisation, Yu Jianhua, minister of general administration of customs of China, said on Monday.

Yu, speaking at a news conference, also said foreign trade faces numerous difficulties and challenges while external demand is weakened. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)