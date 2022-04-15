China cuts reserve requirements for banks as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would
cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the
first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25
billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster a sharp slowdown in
economic growth.
Heightened global risks from the war in Ukraine, widespread
COVID-19 lockdowns and a weak property market are causing
convulsions in the world's second-largest economy that are
quickly spilling over into global supply chains.
China's exports, the last major growth driver, are also
showing signs of fatigue, and some economists say the risks of a
recession are rising.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it
would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by
25 basis points (bps), effective from April 25.
The central bank said it will cut RRR by an additional 25
bps for some smaller rural and urban commercial banks.
An imminent RRR cut was widely expected after the country's
cabinet said on Wednesday that monetary policy tools should be
used in a timely way to bolster growth.
The RRR cut, which followed a broad-based reduction in
December, marks the latest step by Chinese policymakers to
cushion a sharp slowdown. The central bank has also started
cutting interest rates, while local governments have expedited
infrastructure spending and the finance ministry has pledged
more tax cuts.
But some market watchers say Beijing's room to cut policy
rates is limited.
With other major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve
set to aggressively raise interest rates or already doing so,
more forceful easing in China could spur potentially
destabilising capital outflows as investors shift money to
higher yielding assets.
Earlier on Friday, the PBOC left borrowing costs on
medium-term policy loans unchanged for a third straight month,
as expected.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom;
Editing by Kim Coghill)