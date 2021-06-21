Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for private refiners - document, sources

06/21/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds 100 yuan banknotes as she fills its tank with petrol at a gas station in Hefei

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China has issued 35.24 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of allowances for 2021, a 35% drop from the same slot last year, according to a document seen by Reuters and two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sharp decline comes after a recent crackdown on trading of such quotas as Beijing works to consolidate its bloated refining industry and reduce emissions.

Analysts expect the changes in quotas and newly imposed taxes on bitumen feedstock to reduce independent refiners' crude imports and their refinery utilisation rates in the second half of the year although state refiners will ramp up crude imports and fuel output to reap higher domestic margins.

"Independent refiners may have to operate at lower operating rates due to a lack of feedstocks," analysts at Chinese consultancy JLC said in a note.

These refiners are likely to draw on commercial inventories in China while processing fuel oil that they had bought earlier, said Liu Yuntao, China analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

The impact on refiners' run rates will become more evident in the fourth quarter as they gradually use up oil in storage, Liu added.

A total of 39 companies, led by two large private refiners -Zhejiang Petrochemical Co (ZPC) and Hengli Petrochemical - will receive quotas issued in the second batch for 2021. ZPC and Hengli will each receive 3 million tonnes.

A few Shandong-based independent refiners, or so-called teapots, which had received crude oil import quotas under the first batch this year, were removed from the second list, the document showed. That included Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical, Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical and Qingyuan Petrochemical.

Several companies affiliated with China's state-owned oil majors were also not included in the second list, the document showed.

However, China is likely to issue a third batch of crude oil import quotas before the fourth quarter, Energy Aspects' Liu said, which could also include volumes for new mega refiner Shenghong Petrochemical.

China's Ministry of Commerce had said in late 2020 that it would raise the non-state crude oil imports allowance for 2021 by 20% from 2020's total to 243 million tonnes, to meet demand from new mega refineries.

In December, it issued 122.59 million tonnes for the first batch for 2021, the highest ever.

However, ballooning domestic fuel supplies and depressed sector-wide refining profits so far in 2021 encouraged authorities to launch a probe into the use of crude import quotas and levy new taxes on fuels used by refiners.

The second batch of quotas brings China's total non-state import allowances to 157.83 million tonnes so far this year, compared with 157.71 million tonnes by the same point in 2020.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Muyu Xu in BEIJING, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Shu Zhang and Muyu Xu


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aEuro zone government bonds steady as inflation expectations hit three month low
RE
08:15aREFILE-UPDATE 1-Kremlin says summit will not stop U.S. trying to contain Russia
RE
08:14aChina cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for private refiners - document, sources
RE
08:10aFTSE Struggles, Tesco's Outlook Disappoints Investors, But Profit Remains Resilient
DJ
08:07aApple daily newspaper and online edition will stop operations as early as wednesday as most employees have resigned - local media
RE
08:00aNorwegian Air fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
RE
08:00aWTI - Brent spread narrows as oil market tightens
RE
08:00aBrazil 2021 inflation, growth, interest rate forecasts hit new highs -survey
RE
08:00aCHINA AGAIN DRAWS ON CRUDE OIL INVENTORIES; ASIA DEMAND STAYS SOFT : Russell
RE
08:00aEn+ to distribute shares it gets in higher-carbon spin-off from rusal demerger to en+ shareholders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Stocks clamber up from 4-week lows, dollar eases from 10-week high
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS