Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China cyberspace regulator drafts new rules for internet behemoths - sources

01/19/2022 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in Beijing

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator has drafted new guidelines that will require the country's internet behemoths to obtain its approval before they undertake any investments or fundraisings, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The proposed requirements from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will apply to any platform company with more than 100 million users, or with more than 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in revenue, they said.

Any internet firm involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission last year will also need to apply for approval, the sources said.

The sources declined to be name as the information was not yet public. The CAC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 6.3483 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xie Yu, Yingzhi Yang and Zhang Yan, Editing by Brenda Goh and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.3509 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46aASML profit beats despite Berlin fire; sees 20% sales growth in 2022
RE
01:45aNY AG seeks testimony from Trump, his children over financial dealings
RE
01:44aChina cyberspace regulator drafts new rules for internet behemoths - sources
RE
01:44aRefile- qatar airways says it is currently operating as scheduled on all 12 u.s. routes
RE
01:32aAre hospital admissions still the best way to gauge the COVID crisis?
RE
01:31aJapan poised to widen COVID-19 curbs as Omicron drives record infections
RE
01:31aJapan poised to widen COVID-19 curbs as Omicron drives record infections
RE
01:31aChina's cyberspace regulator wants internet firms involved in sectors on china's negative list to obtain approval for investments or fundraisings - sources
RE
01:31aChina's cyberspace regulator wants platform firm with more than 100 mln users to obtain approval for any investments or fundraisings - sources
RE
01:31aChina's cyberspace regulator wants platform firms with over 10 bln yuan in revenue to obtain approval for investments or fundraisings - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
2Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era
3Asia shares fall as Treasury yields hit fresh highs
4AT&T, Verizon pause 5G rollout near U.S airports to avoid flight disrup..
5ASML profit beats despite Berlin fire; sees 20% sales growth in 2022

HOT NEWS