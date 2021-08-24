Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China cyberspace regulator says critical data rules not aimed at firms planning overseas IPOs

08/24/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of computer code on a screen above a Chinese flag

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms involved in foreign trade or those planning overseas listings, and all firms must be involved in ensuring network security, a top cyberspace regulatory official said.

Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, made the comments at a State Council briefing,

China plans to implement the rules from Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11aDelta cases show 300 times higher viral load - S.Korea study
RE
05:08aRisk-on sentiment grows as Jackson Hole speech nears
RE
04:59aRisk-on sentiment grows as Jackson Hole speech nears
RE
04:55aSterling holds gains vs. dollar after risk-led rebound
RE
04:52aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Travel Stocks Gain
DJ
04:50aParalympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
RE
04:47aOliveX Announces New Board Appointments And Advisory Board
AQ
04:45aU.S. VP Harris meets company execs in Singapore to discuss supply shortages
RE
04:40aChina cyberspace regulator says critical data rules not aimed at firms planning overseas IPOs
RE
04:39aSamsung to invest $206 billion by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
5S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

HOT NEWS