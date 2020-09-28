Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China data, banks lift European stocks after last week's sell-off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:51am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks partially recovered from last week's hefty losses on Monday, helped by upbeat industrial profits data from China and as banking stocks bounced off record lows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.7% after last week's 3.6% drop, with the banks index <.SX7P> jumping 4.1%.

HSBC Holdings surged 9.2% after Chinese insurance group Ping An, the biggest shareholder in the British lender, boosted its stake to 8.00% from 7.95%.

Commerzbank rose 5% after it named a top manager at rival Deutsche Bank Manfred Knof to lead the bank, which has been in turmoil following the sudden resignation of its CEO in early July. The stock move was in line with the broader sector.

Investors have shunned Europe's banking sector hit by a cocktail of lower global borrowing costs, rising bad loans due to the economic downturn and a dirty money scandal that made it the worst performer this year with a 43% decline.

"There's a chance for tactical rebalancing, but not a structural rally in banks," said Dhaval Joshi, European investment strategist at BCA Research.

Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections stalling a nascent European economic recovery, sparking a bout of sell-offs this month in stocks. The British government is mulling tougher restrictions, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said.

Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic took a back seat on Monday, with markets taking comfort from data that showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodity prices and equipment manufacturing.

Trade-sensitive German stocks rose 2.4%, while Europe's auto and industrial sectors, heavily reliant on Chinese demand, rose more than 2%.

ArcelorMittal SA gained 4.8% after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the steelmaker for about $1.4 billion.

Sonova Holding AG, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, surged 12.5% as it expects revenue to return to growth in the next six months.

London-based spirits maker Diageo rose 5.9% after saying it had made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with its U.S. business performing ahead of expectations.

By Sruthi Shankar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 9.08% 11.248 Delayed Quote.-34.09%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 2.98% 5.88 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
COMMERZBANK AG 4.72% 4.188 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5.79% 7.154 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DIAGEO PLC 5.33% 2656 Delayed Quote.-21.22%
EURO STOXX 50 1.62% 3187.75 Delayed Quote.-16.24%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 8.47% 307.35 Delayed Quote.-52.13%
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. -0.12% 80.35 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
SONOVA HOLDING AG 12.63% 230.8 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.48% 360.78 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.48% 793.04 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:52aU.S. Stock Futures Rally At Start to Week
DJ
04:51aEUROPE : China data, banks lift European stocks after last week's sell-off
RE
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on strong Chinese industrial profits data, HSBC boost
RE
04:32aEUROPE : Bargain hunting lifts European shares; COVID-19 keeps dollar in demand
RE
02:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Sell the day and go away? U.S. stock returns come overnight
RE
09/27Bonds Are Beating Stocks in Topsy-Turvy 2020
DJ
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street ends higher as tech rally squashes virus fears, but S&P down for week
RE
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks rise as tech regains favor
RE
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : announces share buyback program
4DIAMYD MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : VATOR SECURITIES: Diamyd® on track for Phase III with 50% LOA, targeting a multibil..
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after U.S. tightens export restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group