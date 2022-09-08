Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China debt sees portfolio outflows despite nascent recovery for EM in August - IIF

09/08/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a China yuan note

LONDON (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy.

Weighed down by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a property market crisis, China suffered year-to-date debt outflows for the first time since 2018, even as overall emerging market portfolios started to show signs of recovery.

Chinese stocks attracted marginal gains of $1 billion, marking the smallest year-to-date inflows in seven years, the IIF data released on Thursday showed.

"For the coming months, several factors will influence flows dynamics, among these the timing of inflation peaking and the outlook for the Chinese economy will be in focus," IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said in a statement.

"Equity and debt portfolio flows in China have suffered considerably throughout 2022."

The yuan has lost 3.2% to the dollar since mid-August and is on track for its worst annual performance in more than two decades against a buoyant dollar.

China's zero-COVID policy continues to drag heavily on domestic demand, while exports are flagging as global growth cools.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in July that the country needed to rethink its COVID strategy in order to limit the economic fallout, as pandemic curbs leave residents and businesses facing uncertainty over the risk of future lockdowns.

Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS

In contrast, emerging markets ex-China enjoyed portfolio inflows with equities gaining $20.3 billion and debt attracting $13.5 billion.

In total, emerging markets posted their first month of inflows at $27.0 billion in August after five consecutive months of outflows, the longest such streak in records going back to 2005. This compares to an outflow of $10.7 billion in July and a $10.2 billion inflow in August 2021.

"While August figures are encouraging, we believe that the continued volatility in the market (especially in equities) still represents a risk for the outlook," the report added.

Cash has left emerging markets partly because developed economies have reversed years of very low interest rates to try to put a cap on inflation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February triggered a spike in food and energy prices that increased that challenge.

Equities inflows mainly explained the positive outcome, with $21.2 billion. The constant was "the weakness in China flows, which have suffered an important setback since earlier in the year," the report added.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker and Kim Coghill)

By Jorgelina do Rosario


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.41% 4.692749 Delayed Quote.1.48%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.10% 8.03114 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.15486 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.21% 5.2984 Delayed Quote.5.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7622 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.01% 6.9633 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 1.00191 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.28% 0.087249 Delayed Quote.2.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012558 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.6069 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.95248 Delayed Quote.9.44%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.27% 6.9476 Delayed Quote.9.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aMental health issues cost Indian firms $14 billion a year- Deloitte
RE
08:21aECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
RE
08:16aIndian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India
RE
08:14aChina debt sees portfolio outflows despite nascent recovery for EM in August - IIF
RE
08:14aDeath toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 86
RE
08:13aCalifornia seeks energy conservation for 9th day in heat wave
RE
08:12aFrance concerned by latest Iran report, consulting with partners
RE
08:11aExclusive-New law helps U.S. firm launch Wyoming direct air carbon capture project
RE
08:09aBritain's Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC
RE
08:08aCrypto gaming firm Animoca Brands raises $110 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
3New Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter to extend private wireless capabili..
4Special Report-How U.S. regulators allow ethanol plants to pollute more..
5Bailey sends markets into a panic

HOT NEWS