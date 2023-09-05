China declined to join IAEA system to monitor Fukushima water - Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - China turned down Japan's proposal that it take part in the International Atomic Energy Agency's system in which countries excluding Japan can analyse the results of sea water monitoring off Fukushima, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean late last month despite strong opposition from China. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)