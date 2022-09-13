China declines to say if Xi will meet Putin and Modi at summit
09/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry declined to say whether President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc summit this week.
The summit will take place in Uzbekistan from Sept. 15.
The foreign ministry was asked about Xi's plans during a daily news briefing on Tuesday.
