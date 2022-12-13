Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
China delays economic policy meeting amid COVID surge - ET Now

12/13/2022 | 04:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits cross a street as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing

(Reuters) - China is delaying its economic policy meeting amid a surge in COVID cases, the ET Now news website said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
