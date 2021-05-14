Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe

05/14/2021 | 11:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China has punished more than 2,500 firms and detained 95 people after a state inspection campaign across eight provinces turned up instances of illegal quarrying and wetland encroachments among others, the environment ministry said.

The inspection teams fanned out from Beijing last month to assess compliance with environmental laws and regulations in the provinces and regions of Shanxi, Liaoning, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Guangxi and Yunnan.

Their checks uncovered illegal quarrying and mining activities, encroachments on protected wetlands and a persistent problem of "fake" or "perfunctory" compliance by local governments, the ministry said in a notice on Friday.

The teams, part of an initiative begun in 2016, have the power to summon officials of any government department or enterprise, and run spot checks without warning. The public are also encouraged to submit complaints.

A golf course built in a protected nature reserve on the edge of a lake in the southwestern province of Yunnan was among the violations state media have publicised over the past few weeks.

In addition to the 95 detained, the ministry said more than 1,700 officials of the ruling Communist Party had also been summoned to explain themselves, with 844 held accountable for violations.

Total fines amounted to 191 million yuan ($30 million), it added. ($1=6.4367 yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aIndia reports daily rise of 326,098 in coronavirus infections
RE
05/14China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe
RE
05/14China's number of new investors grew in April at slowest in 13 months
RE
05/14Germany reports 3,584,934 confirmed coronavirus cases (+7894), 86,025 coronavirus deaths (+177) - robert koch institute
RE
05/14U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes
RE
05/14Taiwan universities shift online, museums shut in battle with COVID-19
RE
05/14Commander leading Canada's COVID vaccine rollout leaves pending investigation
RE
05/14FTC officials say 7-Eleven purchase of Speedway chain likely illegal despite closing
RE
05/14U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
RE
05/14New Zealand PM says to fight hate, study social media algorithms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC. : BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Update
3U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Appeals court upholds $25M award in Monsanto cancer case
5MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. : Medcolcanna Announces Postponement of AGM Scheduled for May 19, 2021

HOT NEWS