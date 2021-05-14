China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China has punished more than
2,500 firms and detained 95 people after a state inspection
campaign across eight provinces turned up instances of illegal
quarrying and wetland encroachments among others, the
environment ministry said.
The inspection teams fanned out from Beijing last month to
assess compliance with environmental laws and regulations in the
provinces and regions of Shanxi, Liaoning, Anhui, Jiangxi,
Henan, Hunan, Guangxi and Yunnan.
Their checks uncovered illegal quarrying and mining
activities, encroachments on protected wetlands and a persistent
problem of "fake" or "perfunctory" compliance by local
governments, the ministry said in a notice on Friday.
The teams, part of an initiative begun in 2016, have the
power to summon officials of any government department or
enterprise, and run spot checks without warning. The public are
also encouraged to submit complaints.
A golf course built in a protected nature reserve on the
edge of a lake in the southwestern province of Yunnan was among
the violations state media have publicised over the past few
weeks.
In addition to the 95 detained, the ministry said more than
1,700 officials of the ruling Communist Party had also been
summoned to explain themselves, with 844 held accountable for
violations.
Total fines amounted to 191 million yuan ($30 million), it
added.
($1=6.4367 yuan)
