Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China develops complete BDS industrial chain

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China has developed a complete industrial chain of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), according to the China Satellite Navigation Office (CSNO).

BDS has become a global constellation in stable operation. By now, 45 in-orbit BDS satellites are operational and in good mechanical health, ensuring the sustainable development of the industrial chain, said the CSNO.

China has developed a complete BDS industrial chain with innovative breakthroughs in basic BDS products such as the basic chips, modules, boards and antennas, and leapfrog development in performance and large-scale application.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

China-developed BDS is now operating alongside three other systems: GPS of the United States; Galileo of the European Union; and GLONASS of Russia.

The BDS can provide diverse services and powerful functions. Globally, the system can provide services of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), global message communication, and international search and rescue. In the Asia-Pacific region, its services include regional short message communication, precise point positioning, satellite-based augmentation, and ground-based augmentation.

In 2020, the total output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning services industry reached 403.3 billion yuan (about $63.3 billion), up 16.9 percent compared with the volume in 2019.

Since the completion and commissioning of BDS, innovative BDS-based applications have been integrated into industries and mass consumer markets, serving diverse fields including telecommunication, transport, civil aviation, disaster relief and mitigation, agriculture, and forestry.

The application of the BDS ground-based augmentation system in smartphones can enable one meter-level positioning accuracy.

Nearly 80 percent of smartphones put into use in the first half of 2021 in China supported the BDS.

BDS is empowering transportation by playing roles in reducing the incidence of major traffic accidents and accelerating intelligent transportation. In 2020, the BDS system had been installed on more than 7 million vehicles.

BDS makes agriculture more smart and efficient by saving labor costs. There are more than 45,000 units of BDS-based automatic driving systems installed on agricultural machinery across China.

It is also protecting people's lives and property by providing real-time dynamic data for decision-making. In fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, BDS has played a role in personnel movement control, infrastructure construction, and supplies distribution by unmanned vehicles.

BDS-related basic products have been exported to more than half of the countries and regions in the world, serving their socio-economic development in fields such as precision agriculture, smart ports and land rights confirmation, according to the CSNO.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aCnova NV – Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
01:45aPutin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine
RE
01:43aEVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY : W18 Heavy upgrade, new listing！
PU
01:43aSET NEWS : SET welcomes natural rubber thread manufacturer "WFX" on Dec 23
PU
01:43aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Notification of the company's holiday for the year 2022
PU
01:43aBC TECHNOLOGY : Group and OSL Announce Key Senior Hires in Digital, Technology, Execution Services, Product and Sales
PU
01:43aLATROBE MAGNESIUM : Application for quotation of securities - LMG
PU
01:43aSASFIN : Forex Daily Market - Growth in Q4 is expected to be fairly robust
PU
01:43aARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ALL
PU
01:43aNEW YEAR'S HOLIDAY SCHEDULE : Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to Close December 29 - January 4
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtax..
4Just Eat Takeaway secures another delivery deal, with Britain's 'One St..
5With warning for unvaccinated, Biden lays out plan to fight surging Omi..

HOT NEWS