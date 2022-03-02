Log in
China does not want sharp adjustments in property prices - banking regulator

03/02/2022 | 02:59am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China does not want to see sharp adjustments in property prices as they would hurt its economy, the chairman of the banking and insurance regulator, Guo Shuqing, told a news conference on Wednesday.

Some adjustments in prices were good for the financial sector, however, he added, and the trend of property bubbles in China had been reversed.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
