China doubles Urals oil purchases during first half of Feb- sources, Refinitiv

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China doubled its purchases
of Urals oil in the first half of February compared to the same
period of January amid more attractive pricing and as Chinese
demand rebounds after COVID-related lockdowns, according to
traders and Refinitiv Eikon data.
Urals oil supplies to China are rising as freight rates
soften and the Brent-Dubai spread narrows, making Brent-related
Urals oil more competitive compared to Dubai-related grades in
Asian markets, traders said. <DUB-EFS-1M>
China and India are buying at deep discounts amid Western
sanctions on Russian oil and more recently, embargoes and price
caps.
Traders said that Chinese companies are becoming more active
in the Urals market as business in China rebounds from
COVID-related lockdowns last year.
About 0.8 million tonnes of Urals oil loading from Russian
ports during Feb. 1-15 are heading to China compared to some 0.4
million tonnes of the grade during the same period of January,
according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data.
"Buyers from China are getting more and more active,
competing more with Indian refineries," one of the traders said
adding that this may support prices for March-loading Urals oil.
Chinese refiners buy Urals oil straight from the Russian
ports or from ship-to-ship (STS) facilities in the Mediterranean
or elsewhere, traders said. Some of the ships are initially
heading to Singapore, but will most likely end their voyage in
Chinese ports, one of the traders said.
India still remains a leader in Urals oil purchases: about
1.5 million tonnes of Urals oil loading in the first half of
February are heading to Indian ports. During the first half of
January India received about 1.9 million tonnes of seaborne
Urals oil, according to Refinitiv Eikon.
Other seaborne Urals oil cargoes loading in the first half
of February are headed to Turkey and Bulgaria, while
destinations of several cargoes remain unknown.
Seaborne supplies of Urals crude bound for China in January
rose to some 230,000 barrels per day (bpd), the highest level
since June 2022.
China's commerce ministry has met independent oil refiners
to discuss their deals with Russia and if they were encountering
any obstacles, five sources with knowledge of the matter said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)