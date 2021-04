Such banks would have to meet additional capital adequacy, leverage ratio, and liquidity management requirements, according to a statement co-released by the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The additional rules are aimed at further improving the risk management at major Chinese banks and to bring them into line with global standards, the statement added.

