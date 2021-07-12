Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China drafts new cyber-security industry plan

07/12/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry, estimating the sector may be worth more than 250 billion yuan ($38.6 billion) by 2023.

The draft comes as Chinese authorities step up efforts to draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy.

Over the weekend, the Cyberspace Administration of China proposed draft rules calling for all data-rich tech companies with over 1 million users to undergo security reviews before listing overseas.

That regulation came in the wake of a regulatory probe of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing for allegedly violating data privacy laws.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN 4.33% 279.2 End-of-day quote.-5.23%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.4756 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aGSK : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $54.5
RE
12:39aSUPPLY STRUGGLES, NOT JUST DEMAND, ARE FUELLING LNG'S PRICE SURGE : Russell
RE
12:37aIndonesia H1 budget deficit at 1.72% of GDP; H2 outlook clouded by coronavirus
RE
12:32aHandful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions - study
RE
12:31aMalaysia end-June palm oil stocks rose 2.8% to 1.61 mln T - MPOB
RE
12:26aGold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Caution Likely as U.S. -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Caution Likely as U.S. Earnings Kick Off With Sky-High Forecasts
DJ
12:16aChina drafts new cyber-security industry plan
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares bounce as mood shifts, sentiment fickle
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - source..
3ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says
4HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY : South Korea's container squeeze throws expor..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : online store down for many users globally

HOT NEWS