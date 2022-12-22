China draws in aluminium as domestic output shrinks: Andy Home

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's imports of primary
aluminium jumped to a one-year high of 110,700 tonnes in
November in a significant reversal of the recent trend.
The country flipped to net exporter in the first half of
2022, with primary metal shipped as far as Europe and the United
States to capitalise on sky-high physical premiums.
The premiums are now much reduced. That for duty-unpaid in
Europe collapsed from over $600 per tonne in May to a
current $250 over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price.
While European smelter output declines under the weight of
high energy prices, the region is also bracing for a
recessionary hit to demand.
China appears to be taking up some of the slack as its own
production momentum stalls just as the country tries to open up
from quarantine and lockdown.
TRADE FLOWS FLIP AGAIN
China's primary aluminium export surge has passed. Outbound
shipments totalled 190,000 tonnes in the first eight months of
the year, the highest volume of exports since 2010.
Exports have since shrunk to 5,000 tonnes over the
September-November period with high-volume shipments to Europe
and the United States replaced by a trickle of material to
African destinations.
Until last month, imports had been subdued relative to the
previous couple of years and largely comprised Russian metal
shunned by Western buyers after Russia's "special military
operation" in Ukraine began in February.
Russian imports hit a fresh 2022 high of 56,000 tonnes in
November but its share of imports dropped to 51% from 85% in
June. The balance was sourced from a range of countries,
suggesting more Chinese pull than Russian push.
It's worth noting that China's imports of unwrought
aluminium alloy have remained consistently strong at around
100,000 tonnes per month since a structural shift higher in
2019.
The step change coincided with a slump in imports of
aluminium scrap ahead of a planned ban in 2020. The ban was
pulled at the last moment and replaced with tighter purity
thresholds.
Scrap imports have since rebounded, up 60% so far this year,
but without any impact on alloy flows.
SLOWING MOMENTUM
China's renewed import appetite for primary aluminium looks
at odds with the combination of lockdown-weakened demand and
strong domestic production growth.
Headline national output was up by 7.2% year-on-year in
November with cumulative production up 3.1% in the first 11
months of 2022, the latest estimates by the International
Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed.
However, the year-on-year comparison is accentuated by a low
base in the closing months of 2021, when multiple producers were
forced to reduce run-rates during a rolling energy crunch.
Expressed in terms of annualised production, China's
collective run-rate has dropped by almost 1.2 million tonnes
since August. That's not as much as the 2.0-million tonne
decline in late 2021 but still a significant dissipation of the
early-year production surge.
Energy is again the culprit.
Although there are no national blanket power restrictions
over the winter heating season this year, provinces have
delegated powers to manage their local power balances and the
smelter hits have been mounting up.
Sichuan briefly rationed power to industrial users,
including aluminium smelters, in August because of a protracted
drought in the hydro-rich province.
The following month Yunnan ordered its smelters to reduce
operating rates by 10% for the same reason, lifting the mandate
to 20% in October.
Last month saw several smelters in Henan province reduce
output by 10% on a combination of weak market conditions and
pressure from local winter heating restrictions, according to
consultancy AZ Global.
The seasonal power pressures have spread to the province of
Guizhou this month with local smelters taking cuts of up to 31%
of capacity, AZ Global reports.
Guizhou is a relatively small aluminium province with annual
production of around one million tonnes but Yunnan is a growing
hub of production on the basis of its green energy credentials.
Hongqiao, China's largest private operator, is undeterred by
this year's power constraints and is moving more of its capacity
there.
However, the concentration of smelters in Yunnan and Sichuan
leaves China's domestic supply chain facing a new source of
instability in the form of seasonal rainfall levels.
SHIFT TO SURPLUS
The scale of the cumulative production hit in China has been
masked by impact of rolling lockdowns and a foundering property
sector on domestic demand.
The partial lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, although
fraught with the danger of a wave of Omicron infections, is
expected to revitalise Chinese growth over 2023.
Any recovery impetus will require an aluminium restock.
Visible inventory on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has slumped
by 71% since the start of January and at a current 92,373 tonnes
is around the lowest levels since 2016.
It is too early to say if last month's jump in imports is an
early sign of domestic recovery in the aluminium sector but it
signals a shift in market flows.
The Western deficits earlier this year attracted significant
volumes of metal from Asia, including China. The supply-chain
tension has accordingly eased and the market focus has shifted
to weakening demand and the potential for large amounts of
aluminium to head to LME warehouses.
The east-west pendulum is swinging back again and it's China
that looks de-stocked and in need of some top-up metal from the
spot market.
How much will depend on how China's many provincial
authorities balance their power systems over the next few winter
months.
