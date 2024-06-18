BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - Chinese consumer demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs) is likely to maintain its fast growth, which will increase the need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

China's fast development of NEV fully respects market competition and the country will promote the transformation of its auto industry, said Li Chao, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Christopher Cushing)