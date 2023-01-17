Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China encourages foreign capital to set up R&D centres in the country

01/17/2023 | 10:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued a notice on Wednesday to encourage foreign investment to set up research and development (R&D) centres in the country, according to a statement by the State Council, or the cabinet.

China also encourages financial institutions to offer financial support to those centres and will support legal cross-border R&D data flows, said the statement.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:07aU.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks
RE
12:04aChina issues third warning against speculation in iron ore
RE
12:03aChina stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
RE
01/17INDIA RUPEE-Rupee held in narrow range after Bank of Japan policy surprise
RE
01/17Millions of Chinese workers on the move ahead of Friday travel peak
RE
01/17INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip, tracking U.S. peers after Bank of Japan policy decision
RE
01/17U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues
RE
01/17Malaysia's Dec exports rise 6% on-year, below forecast
RE
01/17BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy
RE
01/17Iron ore futures rise over increased trading volumes on bargain hunting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF, Eramet to finalise partnership for Indonesia nickel smelter -Indo..
2Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 20..
3INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers
4Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends
5Surge Battery Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS