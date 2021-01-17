China environmental groups slam plan to dam key lake on Yangtze river

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese conservationists have
slated a plan to dam a key flood outlet for the Yangtze river,
the Poyang lake, fearing a hammer blow for an already
fragile ecosystem, a rest area for migratory birds and home of
the endangered Yangtze river porpoise.
The outcry comes after the Jiangxi provincial government
earlier this month revived a project aimed at regulating water
flows on the Poyang lake, China's largest freshwater lake, which
is increasingly prone to drought in winter.
A Shanghai-based non-government environmental group called
Free Birds said in an open letter to the Jiangxi government last
week that the project's approval would be "extremely
irresponsible".
It accused Jiangxi of sneaking the project through without
proper consultation, and said it defied a plan led by President
Xi Jinping to better protect the ecology of the Yangtze, which
supplies water to 40% of China's population.
Under revised Jiangxi government plans, a sluice gate will
be built spanning 3 kilometres between the lake and the Yangtze
river, aimed at gaining control over water levels and
alleviating drought.
A hydropower plant first proposed around a decade ago has
been ditched, but critics say the sluice gate will still break
the natural link between Poyang and the Yangtze.
The Free Birds group said the Jiangxi government should look
at the real reasons for the decline in the Poyang's water
levels, including sand mining and the holding back of water by
giant reservoirs like the Three Gorges.
The Jiangxi provincial government didn't immediately respond
to a fax seeking comment.
Poyang, once described by President Xi as a vital "kidney"
filtering China's water supplies, has long served as a flood
outlet for the volatile Yangtze, and its waters traditionally
drain back into the river during the winter.
But winter droughts have worsened in recent years - the
Poyang all but disappears, depriving farmers of irrigation and
further shrinking the habitats of migratory birds and the
Yangtze river porpoise.
Speaking at a seminar on Saturday, Wang Hao, professor with
the China Academy of Engineering, backed the project, saying
lake conditions - caused partly by upstream hydropower - would
not be easily reversed, but the project could at least improve
local farming.
He also said the project's design did include specific
features aimed at minimising habitat disruptions, adding that
"the benefits will outweigh the disadvantages".
But fellow academics said the long-term challenges facing
the Poyang lake were too complex to be solved by a single
project, and further disruption to water flows could make things
worse.
"The decline in the water levels of the Poyang lake is
caused by many reasons, but generally speaking it is mainly the
impact of engineering, including the Three Gorges Dam," said Lu
Shanlong, researcher with the China Academy of Sciences'
Aerospace Information Research Institute.
"The best way to solve it should be to optimise the way it
is currently engineered, and not add even more engineering," he
said.
