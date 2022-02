BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of passenger trips during China's Lunar New Year holiday this year is expected to have grown 31.7% from last year, China's state television CCTV said on Sunday, citing the transportation ministry.

The estimated number of trips totalled 130 million, CCTV quoted the Ministry of Transport as saying.

(This story corrects name of ministry in second paragraph)

