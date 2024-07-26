BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's central state-owned enterprises are expected to arrange total investment of about 3 trillion yuan ($414 billion) in large-scale equipment upgrades over the next five years, an official from the state asset regulator said on Friday.

The comments were made after the government said on Thursday it would allocate 150 billion yuan in ultra-long special treasury bonds to support the programme of equipment upgrades. ($1 = 7.2465 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)