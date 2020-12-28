Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China exerts more pressure on Ant Group

12/28/2020 | 12:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China is turning up the heat on the the country's tech giant Alibaba, its lending arm Ant, and billionaire Jack Ma.

On Sunday, the central bank announced it had asked Ant to shake up its lending and consumer finance operations.

This is just the latest volley from Beijing aimed at bringing Ma's sprawling financial empire to heel, after he publicly criticized the country's regulatory system in October for stifling innovation.

Those comments are said to have prompted Chinese regulators to suspend Ant's IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November.

Ant was launched in 2004 and is China's biggest digital payments app with some 730 million monthly users, over time it has expanded into loans, insurance, and more.

At $37 billion, its IPO had been set to be the world's largest stock market debut.

Just last week, Chinese authorities also launched an antitrust investigation into Ma's e-commerce platform Alibaba.

On the latest measures, Ant said in a statement it would establish a "rectification" working group and fully implement regulatory requirements.

Representatives from the company met officials from the People's Bank of China over the weekend.

Regulators are said to have accused Ant of poor governance, squeezing out competitors, and harming consumer interests.


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.97% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-22.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aOKAYA & CO., LTD. : R&I Affirms A, Stable
PU
01:18aGlobal shares edge up as Trump signs $2.3 trillion aid bill
RE
01:18aBig tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
RE
01:16aDollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package
RE
01:13aDollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package
RE
12:19aChina exerts more pressure on Ant Group
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end
RE
12/28Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
RE
12/27"Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
3MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion, shares fall
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : South Korea makes unit sale condition for Delivery Hero's $4 billion Woowa ..
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ