China expects exports to maintain good momentum in H1

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expects exports to maintain good momentum in the first half of 2021, the commerce ministry's spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao)
© Reuters 2021
Slave