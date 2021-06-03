Log in
China expects exports to maintain good momentum in H1

06/03/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Cars for export are seen at a port in Lianyungang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expects exports to maintain good momentum in the first half of 2021, the commerce ministry's spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao)


© Reuters 2021
