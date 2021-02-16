China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT

Feb 16 (Reuters) - China is looking into curbing the exports
of rare earth minerals that are crucial to U.S. defence
contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp for the
manufacture of sophisticated weaponry and F-35 fighter jets, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
"The government wants to know if the U.S. may have trouble
making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban," the FT
report https://on.ft.com/3u1YyQX said, quoting a Chinese
government adviser.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)