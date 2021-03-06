China exports jump 60.6% y/y in Jan-Feb, imports up 22.2%

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's exports jumped 60.6% in
January-February from a year earlier and imports increased
22.2%, faster than expected from depressed 2020 levels, customs
data showed on Sunday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports
to surge 38.9% from a year earlier after 18.1% growth in
December. They had forecast a 15% jump in imports
after a 6.5% increase in December.
China posted a trade surplus of $103.25 billion
for the two months. Analysts in the poll had expected the
surplus to narrow to $60.00 billion from $78.17 billion in
December.
China's customs authority began combining January and
February data in 2020 to smooth distortions caused by the Lunar
New Year, which can fall in either month.
(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by
Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Mallard)