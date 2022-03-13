China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security
Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top
diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing that it
would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade
sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Sullivan told CNN on Sunday the United States believed China
was aware that Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before
the invasion took place, although Beijing may not have
understood the full extent of what was planned.
Now, he said, Washington was watching closely to see to what
extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia,
and would impose consequences if that occurred.
"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that
there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions
evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," Sullivan
said. "We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to
be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any
country, anywhere in the world."
A senior Biden administration official said the war in
Ukraine and its impact on regional and global security would be
a "significant topic" during Sullivan's meeting with Yang, given
China's moves to align "itself with Russia to advance their own
vision of the world order.
The meeting, which had been in planning for some time, is
part of a broader effort by Washington and Beijing to maintain
open channels of communication and manage competition between
the world's two largest economies, the official said.
No specific outcomes were expected from the meeting, the
source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Wang Huiyao, head of a Beijing think tank and adviser to the
Chinese government, warned of "an escalatory spiral" in a column
published in the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/13/opinion/china-russia-ukraine.html
on Sunday, and said China was "uniquely positioned to act as a
neutral mediator between a Western-supported Ukraine and Russia"
to end the war.
"Unpalatable as some in the West may find the idea, it is
time to offer the Russian leader an offramp with China’s help,"
Wang wrote.
The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200
million worth of additional weapons to Ukrainian forces as they
try to defend against Russian shelling in the largest war in
Europe since World War Two.
The Russian assault, which Moscow calls a "special military
operation," has trapped thousands of civilians in besieged
cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring
countries.
The United States and its allies have imposed sweeping,
unprecedented sanctions against Russia and banned its energy
imports, while providing billions of dollars of military and
humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Individually and together they have appealed to China, Gulf
nations and others that have failed to condemn the Russian
invasion to join in isolating Russia from the global economy.
Beijing, a key trading partner of Russia, has refused to
call Russia's actions an invasion, although Chinese President Xi
Jinping last week did call for "maximum restraint" in Ukraine
after a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Xi also expressed concern about the impact of sanctions on
global finance, energy supplies, transportation and supply
chains, amid growing signs that Western sanctions are limiting
China's ability to buy Russian oil.
Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed Chinese
Global Times newspaper, said on Twitter: "If Sullivan thinks he
can persuade China to participate in sanctions against Russia,
he will be disappointed."
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina
Georgieva last week said the crisis could also see China miss
its 5.5% growth target this year. She said she had spoken with
China's top central banker and expected mounting pressure on
Russia to end the war.
While in Rome, Sullivan will also meet with Luigi Mattiolo,
diplomatic adviser to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to
continue coordinating the strong global response to Russian
President Vladimir Putin's "war of choice," the source said.
The United States and the Group of Seven advanced economies
on Friday ratcheted up pressure on Russia by calling for
revoking its "most favored nation" trade status, which would
allow them to jack up tariffs on Russian goods.
Trade made up about 46% of Russia's economy in 2020, much of
that with China, its biggest export destination.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michael Martina; additional
reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Marguerita Choy)