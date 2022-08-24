China faces heatwave havoc on power, crops and livestock

(Adds milestones, Chongqing COVID tests, quote)
* Temperatures easing off in some regions but records still
broken
* Regions taking more action to protect crops, livestock
* China's longest ever heatwave raises climate urgency -
experts
SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Extreme heat in China played
havoc on Wednesday despite lower temperatures in some regions,
with authorities across the Yangtze river basin scrambling to
limit the damage from climate change on power, crops and
livestock.
China's heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is its longest
and most widespread on record, with around 30% of the 600
weather stations along the Yangtze recording their highest
temperatures ever by last Friday.
The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially
hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his
water and his power had been cut after a four-day mountain fire
in the district of Jiangjin.
"People need to go to a power centre over 10 km (6 miles)
away to charge their phones," Zhang said.
On Wednesday, images shared on China's Twitter-like Weibo
service showed residents and volunteers in Chongqing and Sichuan
struggling and even passing out in intense heat during mandatory
COVID-19 tests.
Chongqing's agriculture bureau also drew up emergency
measures to protect livestock at more than 5,000 large-scale pig
farms, which have faced "severe challenges" as a result of the
heat, state media said.
Damage to crops and water scarcity could "spread to other
food-related sectors, resulting in a substantial price increase
or a food crisis in the most severe case", said Lin Zhong, a
professor at City University of Hong Kong who has studied the
impact of climate change on agriculture in China.
China's National Meteorological Centre downgraded its
national heat warning to "orange" on Wednesday after 12
consecutive days of "red alerts", but temperatures are still
expected to exceed 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Chongqing,
Sichuan and other parts of the Yangtze basin.
One weather station in Sichuan recorded a temperature of
43.9C on Wednesday, the highest ever in the province, official
forecasters said on their Weibo channel.
WAKE-UP CALL
China has warned it is especially vulnerable to climate
change and natural disasters are expected to proliferate in
coming years as a result of more volatile weather.
As the drought drags on, state media have been turning their
attention to the impact of climate change on other countries.
"Climate change is once again a wake-up call for the world,"
said the official newspaper of China's corruption watchdog on
Tuesday, adding that damaging heatwaves and droughts had hit
Europe, Africa and North America in recent weeks.
China, the world's largest source of climate-warming
greenhouse gas emissions, is committed to bringing CO2 to a peak
before 2030 and to become "carbon neutral" by 2060, and it is
also racing ahead in renewable energy development.
But the drought has eroded hydropower generation and
coal-fired power is again on the rise, with plants in Anhui
province raising output by 12% compared with normal years.
Li Shuo, climate adviser with Greenpeace in Beijing, warned
that power shortages "could easily be used as an argument to
build more coal plants" but said a summer of extremes across the
globe could prompt more action to be taken.
Prospects for international cooperation to tackle climate
change dimmed following this month's visit by U.S. House of
Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-ruled
island China claims as its own.
In response, an angry China cancelled climate talks with the
United States, ending an important channel that has helped drive
greener policies.
China has said that climate cannot be separated from wider
diplomatic issues. The foreign ministry told the United States
last week that it should end a boycott of solar power products
from the Xinjiang region and provide funds to help developing
countries adapt.
The United States has banned imports from Xinjiang in an
effort to safeguard the U.S. market from products potentially
tainted by human rights abuses. China denies that abuses are
taking place.
"If recent events don't focus minds, it's hard to know what
will," Mark Beeson, a professor at the University of Technology,
Sydney, who studies global climate politics, said of prospects
for international cooperation.
(Reporting by David Stanway and the Beijing and Shanghai
newsrooms; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)