China farm ministry adjusts sow herd data for May

06/30/2022 | 06:17am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Thursday said its sow herd had dropped more than 8% in May compared with a year ago, a larger decline than previously estimated.

A ministry analyst had earlier said the breeding herd was almost 5% lower than May 2021.

The total size of the breeding herd, at 41.92 million heads, did not change, according to data published on the ministry website, nor did the estimate of a 0.4% increase in May compared with the prior month.

The ministry could not be reached after business hours to explain the reason for the change.

The size of China's sow herd is a closely watched indicator for pork production in the world's top producer of the meat.

China's hog market has suffered low prices and large losses for months after farmers expanded too much in prior years. Hog prices plunged sharply in the first half of last year but have picked up in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
