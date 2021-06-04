Log in
China feed industry unlikely to become self-sufficient, Cargill CEO says

06/04/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO of Cargill, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota

(Reuters) -China's feed grain industry is unlikely to become self-sufficient despite the country's efforts to ramp up domestic production, David MacLennan, chief executive of Cargill Inc said on Friday.

Tightening domestic supplies of feed grains and soaring demand from China's pork producers has triggered record feed grain import purchases this year.

The surge in import demand has come despite directives by Beijing to boost domestic grain output and reformulate pig and poultry feed rations to reduce reliance on imported corn and soy.

"I think they realize comparative advantage ... Grow and produce what fits your climate, your natural resources, your soil, your water supply. They don't have it the way we, Brazil, Australia do," MacLennan said at the National Grain and Feed Association annual convention on Friday.

"They need to depend on trade," he added.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in ChicagoEditing by Chris Reese, Kirsten Donovan)

By Karl Plume


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS