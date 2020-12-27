Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

12/27/2020 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the "rectification" work it needs to perform.

The central bank, banking, securities and foreign exchange regulators urged Ant to rectify illegal financial activities, including in its credit, insurance and wealth management businesses, and regulate its credit rating business to protect personal information, People's Bank of China (PBOC) Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said a day after meeting with representatives of the fintech group.

Ant said in a statement it would establish a "rectification" working party and fully implement regulatory requirements.

The state-backed Economic Daily said in a commentary that Ant should serve the people's needs and economic development, taking effective corporate social responsibility.

Chinese regulators last month abruptly suspended Ant's planned $37 billion initial public offering, which had been on track to be the world's largest, just two days before its shares were due to begin trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

On Thursday, authorities said they had launched an antitrust investigation into parent Alibaba Group and would summon Ant, the latest blow for billionaire Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire.

The new demands from the PBOC, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and State Administration of Foreign Exchange also include that Ant be more transparent about its third-party payment transactions and not conduct unfair competition, and that its setup of financial holding companies comply with the law to ensure the capital adequacy, Pan said.

China's annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in 2021, vowed this month to strengthen antimonopoly efforts and rein in "disorderly capital expansion."

Pan said Ant must step up its risk management and maintain the continuity of its services and normal operations of its business.

During the meeting, regulators pointed out Ant's issues including its poor corporate governance, defiance of regulatory demands, illegal regulatory arbitrary, the use of its market advantage to squeeze out competitors, and harming consumers' legal interests, he said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Cheng Leng, Yilei Sun, and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.97% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-22.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aBrexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently - minister
RE
08:09aUK Boxing Day retail footfall slumps 60% amid COVID-19 restrictions
RE
08:00a'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
RE
07:12aBrexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently - minister
RE
06:16aChina Envisions Its Digital-Currency Future, With Lotteries and a Year's Worth of Laundry
DJ
05:48aDubai ruler approves $15.5 billion budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
RE
05:45aBusinesses Adapt Better to Covid-19 After Lessons Learned From Spring Surge
DJ
05:26aChina financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly
RE
04:59aBeijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital
RE
04:17aAnt Group says it will establish working party to meet China regulator demands
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly
2S&P 500 : 'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
3Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently - minister
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China orders Ant Group to rectify businesses
5China Envisions Its Digital-Currency Future, With Lotteries and a Year's Worth of Laundry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ