China finds second plane black box - state media

03/27/2022 | 06:12am EDT
STORY: The second black box was dug out of a slope at the crash site about 9:20 a.m. local time (0120 GMT) in muddy conditions after rain in recent days, state media reported.

The device, found 1.5 meters (5 feet) beneath the surface of the slope, will be sent to Beijing for checks on Sunday, according to state media.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people onboard, was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday (March 21) when it plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its landing descent.

On Saturday (March 26), officials announced that all of the people onboard, including nine crew members, have been confirmed dead.


