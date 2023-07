BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Friday announced a fine of 7.12 billion yuan for Ant Group.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the regulatory revamp at Ant after its $37 billion IPO was scuttled in late 2020, intended to unveil the fine in coming days. ($1 = 7.2340 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by)