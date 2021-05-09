China fines online education firms for misleading consumers

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on
Monday it fined online education startups Yuanfudao and
Zuoyebang 2.5 million yuan ($388,754) each for misleading
consumers.
Alibaba-backed online tutor Zuoyebang was found to
be using false advertising while Tencent-backed
education technology firm Yuanfudao was found to be using
misleading pricing, the regulator said in a statement.
Yuanfudao said in a statement that it has conducted a
self-review on its products and has "rectified related
misleading tags." Zuoyebang said it "sincerely accepted the
administrative penalty."
Chinese regulators have stepped up efforts to rein in
education companies' excessive advertising and false pricing.
Last month, Beijing local regulators fined four education
agencies, including GSX and Koolearn, each
500,000 yuan ($77,313.21) for misleading customers with false
advertising and pricing.
($1 = 6.4308 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing
by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)