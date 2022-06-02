China 'firmly' opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING/TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - China "firmly" opposes a
new trade initiative between Taiwan and the United States, the
Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, a plan the government in
Taipei says is a recognition of the key position the island
plays in global supply chains.
The United States and Taiwan announced the U.S.-Taiwan
Initiative on 21st Century Trade on Wednesday, days after the
Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from
its Asia-focussed economic plan designed to counter Beijing's
growing influence.
China has been angered by stepped up U.S. engagement with
democratically governed Taiwan, regularly describing the issue
as the most important and sensitive one in Sino-U.S. ties.
"The United States should prudently handle trade and
economic ties with Taiwan to avoid sending a wrong message to
Taiwan separatists," said Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman
Gao Feng.
Beijing opposes any form of official contact between Taiwan
and other countries, including negotiating and signing any
economic and trade agreements "with sovereign connotations and
of an official nature," Gao told an online briefing.
Taiwan has been cheered by the initiative, seeing it as
another sign of support from Washington, and hopes it could pave
the way for Taiwan eventually joining Biden's Indo-Pacific
Economic Framework (IPEF), launched last week.
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told a cabinet meeting on
Thursday the island "has an indispensable key position in the
global supply chain," according to a statement from his office.
This "made the U.S. government realize that it must
strengthen economic and trade links with our country in order to
consolidate the resilience and security of the global supply
chain," Su said.
At a time of Russia's attack against Ukraine and with the
"dramatic changes" in the international situation, "the
importance of Taiwan's global strategic position has become
clearer," he said.
Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors, global
shortages of which have disrupted production of cars and some
consumer electronics.
(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo in Beijing, and
Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Edmund Blair and William
Mallard)