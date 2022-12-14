China firmly opposes the U.S. cutting Huawei off from banks

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry
firmly opposes a potential U.S. law to restrict the ability of
Huawei Technologies Ltd and other Chinese 5G firms to access
U.S. banks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the
concept of national security, abuse of state power to suppress
Chinese enterprises," Wang Wenbin said at a regular press
briefing.
Wang said that China will "firmly safeguard" the legitimate
rights and interests of Chinese companies, after U.S. lawmakers
introduced the bipartisan bill.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)