  Homepage
  News
News
China firmly opposes the U.S. cutting Huawei off from banks

12/14/2022 | 02:35am EST
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry firmly opposes a potential U.S. law to restrict the ability of Huawei Technologies Ltd and other Chinese 5G firms to access U.S. banks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the concept of national security, abuse of state power to suppress Chinese enterprises," Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Wang said that China will "firmly safeguard" the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, after U.S. lawmakers introduced the bipartisan bill. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
