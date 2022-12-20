China fiscal revenue growth accelerates in November

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue
growth quickened in November from October, Reuters calculations
based on official data showed on Tuesday, in part as the impact
from tax credit rebates fade.
For November alone, fiscal revenue grew 24.6% from a year
earlier, faster than a 15.7% gain the previous month, the
calculations showed.
For January-November, fiscal revenue rose 6.1% from a
year earlier, after excluding the impact of value-added-tax
credit rebates.
With the impact of massive tax credit rebates easing, tax
revenue grew at a double-digit pace in annual terms in October
and November compared with barely showing growth in September.
Tax revenue rose 28.4% year-on-year in November from a 15.2%
gain in October and 0.4% rise in September.
The world's second-biggest economy lost more momentum in
November with factory output slowing, retail sales declining and
exports falling, depressed by COVID-related curbs that brought
frequent lockdowns and disrupted production and consumption amid
a property market slump.
Off-budget land sales revenue plunged 13.41%
year-on-year in November, widening from a 3.78% decline in
October, adding to pressures on some local governments that rely
on land sales as their main source of income.
Fiscal expenditure rose 4.8% from a year earlier in November
from a 8.7% gain in October.
The country's GDP grew just 3% in the first three quarters
of the year and is expected to stay around that rate for the
full year, well below the official target of "around 5.5%".
China's leaders pledged to shore up the pandemic-stricken
economy next year by boosting consumption, supporting the
property sector and helping private enterprise, according to an
agenda-setting meeting that ended on Friday.
Analysts, however, expect the recovery to be long and bumpy
as rising COVID infections disrupt business activities after
curbs on movement and testing were abruptly lifted this month.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ed Osmond
and Jacqueline Wong)