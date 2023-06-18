BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China is committed to building a "stable, predictable, and constructive" relationship with the United States, state media reported after the two met in Beijing on Sunday.

Qin also made clear China's concerns on its core interests including the Taiwan issue, describing it as the "most prominent risk" in Sino-U.S. relations, the report said. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)