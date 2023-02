SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that flight of a Chinese "airship" over the United States was a force majeure accident, accusing U.S. politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit China.

"China has always strictly abided by international law and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)