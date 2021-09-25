China foreign ministry says accusations against Huawei's Meng 'fabricated' - state media

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Accusations against China tech
giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou have been
"fabricated" and were aimed at suppressing the country's
high-tech industries, state media said on Saturday, citing
foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
After Meng was released and allowed to return to China from
Canada following a U.S. extradition case, Hua described Meng's
case as an "act of political persecution against Chinese
citizens", the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily
reported.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and David Stanway; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)